The family of a Tulsa police officer critically injured during a shooting that left another officer dead said Thursday afternoon his condition is "improving hour by hour."

Officer Aurash Zarkesha remains hospitalized after both he and Sgt. Craig Johnson were shot Monday morning during a traffic stop.

Johnson, a 15-year veteran of the Tulsa Police Department, succumbed Tuesday to gunshot wounds he sustained in the line of duty.   

According to a statement released through the Tulsa Police Department, Zarkesha's family has been encouraged by his improving health status.

“Aurash is improving hour by hour. He is responsive to tests being conducted by the hospital staff and also reacting to visiting family and loved ones," the statement said. "The family is very hopeful and happy with the progress that Aurash has shown to this point."

The statement said doctors indicated that if Zarkesha's condition continues to progress, it is possible the officer could soon move out of intensive care.

"The family expresses extreme gratitude for all of the support that they have received from Mayor G.T. Bynum, his staff and the Tulsa Police Department," the statement said. "The family further extends their heartfelt thanks for all of the gifts and support that they have received from the community at large, the hospital, and its incredible staff.”

