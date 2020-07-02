The family of a Tulsa police officer critically injured during a shooting that left another officer dead said Thursday afternoon his condition is "improving hour by hour."
Officer Aurash Zarkesha remains hospitalized after both he and Sgt. Craig Johnson were shot Monday morning during a traffic stop.
According to a statement released through the Tulsa Police Department, Zarkesha's family has been encouraged by his improving health status.
“Aurash is improving hour by hour. He is responsive to tests being conducted by the hospital staff and also reacting to visiting family and loved ones," the statement said. "The family is very hopeful and happy with the progress that Aurash has shown to this point."
The statement said doctors indicated that if Zarkesha's condition continues to progress, it is possible the officer could soon move out of intensive care.
"The family expresses extreme gratitude for all of the support that they have received from Mayor G.T. Bynum, his staff and the Tulsa Police Department," the statement said. "The family further extends their heartfelt thanks for all of the gifts and support that they have received from the community at large, the hospital, and its incredible staff.”
Featured video
Johnson Procession
Procession for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson on Yale in Tulsa, OK, July 1, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Johnson Procession
Procession for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson on Yale in Tulsa, OK, July 1, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Johnson Procession
Procession for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson on Yale in Tulsa, OK, July 1, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Johnson Procession
Procession for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson on Yale in Tulsa, OK, July 1, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Johnson Procession
Bystanders watch as police vehicles escort the body of Tulsa Police Sgt. Craig Johnson up Yale Avenue from Saint Francis Hospital to Interstate 44 on Wednesday evening. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Johnson Procession
Procession for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson on Yale in Tulsa, OK, July 1, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Johnson Transport
The body of Sgt. Craig Johnson is transported with a processional of police cars shot from the Lewis bridge over I-44 on July 01, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Johnson Transport
The body of Sgt. Craig Johnson is transported with a processional of police cars shot from the Lewis bridge over I-44 on July 01, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
2020-07-02 ne-tpdrally p1
A procession of police cars escorting the body of Tulsa police Sgt. Craig Johnson makes its way west on Interstate 44 near Lewis Avenue on Wednesday. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Johnson Transport
Brian Anderson holds a flag on the Lewis bridge as the body of Sgt. Craig Johnson is transported with a processional of police cars shot on July 01, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Johnson Transport
The body of Sgt. Craig Johnson is transported with a processional of police cars shot from the Lewis bridge over I-44 on July 01, 2020. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Tom Gilbert
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police officer Darrell Ross hugs a vigil attendee during a vigil for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of the BOK Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
A car drives by with "TPD' and "We Love You!" written on their windows during a vigil for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of the BOK Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
A vigil attendee yells at a counter protester during a vigil for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of the BOK Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Officers Nereyda Villa and Darrell Ross hug during a vigil for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of the BOK Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Holt Walters, 13, joins his father, Matt, mother, Stephanie, and sister, Abi, all of Broken Arrow, in prayer during a vigil for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of the BOK Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Donnie Rich and his son, Jude, 8, both of Tulsa, pray during a vigil for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of the BOK Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Officers Nereyda Villa and Darrell Ross hug during a vigil for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of the BOK Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Thin Blue Line Brotherhood Vice President Tim McDaniel reads a poem during a vigil for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of the BOK Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Officer Nereyda Villa hugs a supporter during a vigil for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of the BOK Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Officers Nereyda Villa and Darrell Ross hug during a vigil for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of the BOK Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Teresa Amaro prays with her husband, Chris Amaro, during a vigil for Tulsa police Sgt. Craig Johnson in front of the BOK Center on Wednesday evening. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Brooklyn Wheeler, of Tulsa, grabs a "Back the Blue" sign during a vigil for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of the BOK Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Officers Nereyda Villa and Darrell Ross hug during a vigil for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of the BOK Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Tulsa Police Officer Nereyda Villa hugs a supporter during a vigil for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of the BOK Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Donnie Rich and his son, Jude, 8, both of Tulsa, hold signs while praying during a vigil for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of the BOK Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Millard Pickering, of Tulsa, grabs a Blue Lives Matter bracelet during a vigil for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of the BOK Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Donnie Rich and his son, Jude, 8, both of Tulsa, pray during a vigil for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of the BOK Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Thin Blue Line Brotherhood Vice President Tim McDaniel reads a poem during a vigil for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of the BOK Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
Teresa Amaro prays with her husband, Chris, during a vigil for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of the BOK Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Police Sergeant Vigil
A supporter holds an American Flag and Blue Live Matter flag during a vigil for Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson in front of the BOK Center on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
