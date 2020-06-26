The family of a man who died after an incident in which police used stun guns on him 27 times filed a lawsuit against the city of Tulsa after requests for independent investigations never materialized.
In August 2018, Joshua Harvey died following a violent encounter with Tulsa Police officers in downtown Tulsa. Two officers deployed stun guns on Harvey, 25, delivering dozens of intermittent, short bursts of high-voltage electricity during about a three-minute period.
Harvey died three days later in a Tulsa hospital.
"I'm not out for money or payment; I'm out for justice," Harvey's mother Roma Snowball-Presley said Friday. "They going to have to pay for what they did to my child. First, they need to repent and ask God for forgiveness."
Harvey's family had sought only accountability and independent investigations, said Damario Solomon-Simmons, a lawyer representing Harvey's family. However, after nearly two years, they filed the lawsuit, citing general silence from city officials and the Tulsa Police Department.
A statement in response from Tulsa Police Department is still forthcoming.
Harvey’s encounter with police occurred on Aug. 24 in the 100 block of East Sixth Street, where he was “ranting and stripping off his clothing,” according to police records. Several people were attempting to lead Harvey out of the downtown street.
Harvey reportedly was heading toward the doors of the Arvest Bank at Fifth and Main streets when he saw police vehicles. Officers approached the bank as Harvey was pulling on the handle of a glass door that was magnetically locked, and a forceful pull reportedly shattered the glass.
As Harvey ran into the building, an officer used a stun gun on Harvey. A second officer followed suit, resulting in what Solomon-Simmons said were 27 deployments between the officers.
The issue was not the officers' use of force when Harvey entered the bank, Solomon-Simmons said, but the use of excessive force. Officers pushed Harvey's chest into the ground and held him there for 15 minutes, the attorney said. The responding officers checked on Harvey and rolled him to his side when they noticed he became unresponsive.
Solomon-Simmons alleged that this suppressed Harvey's ability to breathe and that the use of force resulted in his death. An Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report determined Harvey’s probable cause of death on Aug. 26, 2018, was due to a cardiovascular condition exacerbated by drug use and exertion.
Snowball-Presley said it was a hospital physician that notified her of her son's whereabouts and his condition.
"We rushed there to be by his side, and when we get there, he's already dead," she said. "They just got him pumped up on a ventilator."
Harvey died five hours later.
Solomon-Simmons alleged that Police Department officials, in the ensuing days, told Harvey's family they had no record of the interaction.
"It was not until they contacted my office (in 2018), days later that we did a press conference, that TPD finally decided 'This happened' and finally released video ... that we're looking at today," Solomon-Simmons said. "This family had no idea what happened to their loved one.
"TPD tried to cover this up."
The lawyers representing Harvey's family renewed calls for an Office of the Independent Monitor in Tulsa. The OIM has only been a proposal for an oversight board, and the local police union has repeatedly mobilized against it. Lawyers Steven Terrill and Spencer Bryan, both of whom represent Harvey's family, advocated for the oversight board during a news conference announcing the lawsuit.
"The Tulsa Police Department has once again investigated itself and determined that everything it did was appropriate, and that's a problem," Bryan said. "The reason that's a problem is because what we see on these videos is inconsistent with their policies; it's inconsistent with their training."
Spencer also said the stun gun deployments were inconsistent with manufacturer guidelines for the devices. A Tulsa police spokesman has previously said that the uses of force involving Harvey were under review; however, the conclusion of that review was never publicized.
Tulsa Police Department policy stipulates that officers "shall not simultaneously deploy" Tasers, known in the policy as "conducted electrical weapons," when utilizing the weapons.
The lawsuit is seeking a judgment in excess of $75,000, damages for alleged civil rights violations, punitive damages, a declaration that the use of force was excessive, court costs, and any relief that courts deem "just and equitable."
The lawsuit was filed against the city of Tulsa; Tulsa police officers Nigel Harris, Steven Douglas, Jaye Taylor and Patrick Dunlap; former Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan; and American Medical Response Ambulance Service, Inc.
Lawyers representing Harvey's family filed the suit in early May but held a news conference about it Friday. American Medical Response Ambulance Service, through its lawyers, are the only entity to file a response as of Friday. AMRAS officials, in a 35-page response, requested the courts dismiss the case against them. Court appearances have not yet been scheduled.