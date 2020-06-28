Two people are dead and a woman is hospitalized after what a police captain called a “tragic family situation” Sunday afternoon in a Tulsa neighborhood near 21st and Yale.
Tulsa police Capt. Mark Ohnesorge said officers responded to a home in the 5400 block of East 25th Place after receiving a call about 3:30 p.m. from a man who said he shot his adult daughter and planned to shoot himself.
"Officers arrived on scene, they were working with dispatch to try to talk to him to try to figure out if he would come out and talk to us," Ohnesorge said. "Unfortunately this didn't end up in a peaceful resolution."
Officers learned the man had also shot his wife, and he eventually shot himself, Ohnesorge said.
They found him and his adult daughter dead inside the home, and his wife was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police have not yet identified the three.