Nathan Gormley didn’t hear his name called in court with others for arraignment after being swept up in a methamphetamine bust. The 34-year-old thought that signaled his impending death, given the company he kept.
Law enforcement was trying to get Gormley to become an informant, with a lengthy prison sentence looming. Gormley rebuffed those efforts and told them he would seek treatment for the first time in his life, preferring that and prison to the alternatives.
“If you get arrested and your name isn’t on the docket, that says one thing: you’re working for the cops,” Gormley said. “If I work for them, I’ll die. If I don’t, I’ll die.
“I’ve got nowhere to go. No matter how much meth I did or alcohol I drank, I couldn’t get that thought out of my head. It was like the drugs quit. The insanity in my head was at an all time high.”
12&12 Inc. — an addiction recovery center in Tulsa — called him, and he accepted a bed in medical detoxification on Aug. 28, 2016. Now 37, Gormley owns a lawn care and fencing business and is able to employ others like him who are recovering from drug or alcohol addiction.
12&12 has dubbed Dec. 12 to be “12&12 Day” as a way of raising funds and awareness to combat the chronic brain disease of addiction and its stigma. The center is asking for donations of $12 or $12 a month for 12 months.
12&12 CEO Bryan Day said donors, of course, aren’t limited to those amounts, noting that one person gave a $1,200 donation. Clothing and art supply donations also are needed. They hope to gain 1,200 new donors.
Day said as much as 14% of Oklahoma’s population suffers from addiction to one drug or another, but he said treatment works and recovery does happen. He said 12&12 uses evidenced-based, national best practices and state-accredited methods.
“If someone needs help, we just want them to reach out to us and get help. We want the family members to reach out and get help,” Day said. “We don’t want the barriers of stigma to stop someone from engaging.”
Gormley spent nearly two decades using, manufacturing and dealing meth before that life had him at a bleak crossroads.
He had been valedictorian of his high school class in Stigler. He recalls enjoying the attention that came from being an intelligent kid who was doing something he wasn’t supposed to do.
When he first used meth, his buddies noted that people make it in garages so he ought to be able to do the same. He began using and manufacturing heavily during his first year of college in Stillwater, dropping out before year two.
“I thought I was in the right place at the right time to make a lot of money at this,” Gormley said. “And that’s what I did.”
He knows there is a logical explanation for how 12&12 got his name and number, but he isn’t sure what it is. The phone call that he credits with saving his life came the day after he finally prayed for help in finding a way to stay alive in his situation even if it meant going to prison.
There was a bed open in detox if he could wait a week, which he felt was a nearly impossible task. He made it, and slept nearly all of his first seven days, eventually entering in-patient treatment and then transitional housing. All was through 12&12.
“I took every suggestion; I followed every rule,” Gormley said. “If they told me to read something, I did. Twice.”
He said the University of Tulsa accepted him when he reapplied to return to its petroleum engineering program, which he had stopped after only a semester while going through a divorce. He began doing leaf removal and lawn care with help from his brother.
He eventually moved into a rental home owned by a couple employed by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He specifically asked them to keep him accountable with random drug tests and unannounced searches.
When Gormley’s case came before a Tulsa County district judge in January 2018, he was able to show how he was righting his life, and he submitted to a blind plea against his public defender’s wishes.
“I went on faith, and (the judge) dropped all the charges and made me plead guilty to a small, little misdemeanor charge,” Gormley said. “I couldn’t believe it. It was a miracle.”
That judge, Doug Drummond, applauded his efforts. “I think it is great that he has worked hard to be a success,” Drummond said. “It takes hard work and courage to turn your life around.”
Gormley, who lives in Sapulpa, now owns Oklahoma Turf & Pest Commission in the Tulsa metro area. Three years since he started with a truck, a trailer and his brother’s hand, he said he is going to launch a separate LLC because of how much fencing the company does.
He said he has four people who work for him full time, all of whom are in addiction recovery.
“We build a lot of fences. We could be building mousetraps — whatever pays the bills — I don’t care what it is,” Gormley said. “Whatever we do to pay the bills is secondary to building people, to seeing the self-esteem and respect come back.”