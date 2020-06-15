A federal judge rejected Gov. Kevin Stitt’s call for the court to opine on his legal authority related to his entry into gaming compacts with two Oklahoma tribes after the attorney general and key lawmakers said they are “not authorized” under state law.
In a four-page ruling issued Monday afternoon, Western District of Oklahoma Chief Judge Timothy DeGiusti said, “In the court’s view, it would be inappropriate for a federal court to interfere in the resolution of such a sensitive state law matter, which implicates important concerns of sovereignty and comity that underlie many federal abstention doctrines.”
More than a half-dozen tribes filed suit against Stitt Dec. 31 to seek a legal declaration that their gaming compacts automatically renewed on Jan. 1. Stitt has argued they expired on that date, which would make Class III gaming — including slot machines — illegal pending negotiations he wanted to have over rates. Each tribe pays the state fees in exchange for rights to offer Class III gaming.
Current plaintiffs in the federal dispute include the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Citizen Potawatomi, Delaware, Muscogee (Creek) and Quapaw nations, as well as Wichita and Affiliated Tribes. Stitt in April agreed to compacts with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe that would allow both to offer sports betting.
Attorney General Mike Hunter in April said Stitt’s agreement with the Comanche Nation and Otoe-Missouria Tribe exceeded his authority because the Oklahoma Tribal Gaming Act does not include sports betting in its list of “covered games.” Hunter issued an official opinion May 5, writing, “The Governor lacks authority to enter into and bind the state to compacts that authorize gaming activity prohibited by state law.”
DeGiusti’s decision on Monday leaves the question of Stitt’s legal authority up to the Oklahoma Supreme Court, which received a request from top lawmakers June 4 for a ruling on the issue. Court records indicate there will be oral arguments in the case at 10:30 a.m. July 1.
The court announced Monday it would have a live stream for spectators, as the Oklahoma Judicial Center in Oklahoma City remains closed to the public.
Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, wrote Stitt a letter saying the compacts he signed in April were “unauthorized by law and void” without the Legislature’s approval.
But Stitt has said the compacts expand business opportunities for the tribes and the state and argued they account for modernization of the tribal gaming industry. He announced last week that the U.S. Department of the Interior allowed both compacts to take effect, though Chickasaw Nation senior counsel Stephen Greetham pointed out that is only the case because the agency took no direct action within 45 days of receiving the compact proposals.
In that situation, he said, the compacts would be considered legal only to the extent they do not violate the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.
Otoe-Missouria Chairman John Shotton said at the time that the new compact provided needed stability during the COVID-19 pandemic and provided for a lower rate than the tribe paid the state previously. He also applauded the ability the tribe would have to expand into sports betting under the updated terms.
DeGiusti first cleared the use of mediation with the other tribes in February, saying he believed it could be an “efficient” negotiation tool. But he cautioned Stitt Monday that “The court did not direct the Governor or the State to participate in the mediation proceeding (with tribes) in any particular way. Nor did the court direct Governor Stitt to participate in the mediation with ‘full settlement’ authority, as argued in (his) motion.”
Additionally, DeGiusti wrote that “The Court is not called to decide, and will not decide, the effectiveness of any other agreement or compact that may have been made outside the structure of the State-Tribal Gaming Act.”