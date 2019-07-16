The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved federal funding for 41 Oklahoma counties affected in May flooding and severe storms, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Tuesday.
The funding will assist cities, counties, rural electric cooperatives and the state with infrastructure repairs and costs associated with responding to the aftermath, the news release states.
The storms cost the state more than $22 million in infrastructure damage, debris removal and response, according to damage assessments.
The following counties are approved: Adair, Alfalfa, Beaver, Beckham, Blaine, Canadian, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Custer, Delaware, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harper, Jackson, Kingfisher, LeFlore, Lincoln, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Osage, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Pottawatomie, Pushmataha, Roger Mills, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington, Washita, and Woods counties.
Individual assistance was also approved for individuals and business owners in 27 counties: Alfalfa, Canadian, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garfield, Kay, Kingfisher, LeFlore, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington and Woods.
Additional counties will be added as damages are verified and are added to the declaration request, the release states.