Congregating in the time of coronavirus is something church leaders are beginning to deem too risky.
All Souls Unitarian Church and Boston Avenue United Methodist Church were shuttered on Friday and a day earlier, all public gatherings of members in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints were suspended worldwide until further notice.
Other local church leaders have issued new advisories for the elderly and those with impaired immune systems, as they monitor local developments in the pandemic currently hitting other states and countries much harder.
Current and future worship, study and fellowship opportunities available online are being emphasized in notices to church members across the Tulsa area.
"You may be `social distancing' but you probably want to remain in community. All Souls is setting the stage to keep you connected virtually and to provide care for those who need it," said Friday's announcement from leaders at All Souls Unitarian, 2952 S. Peoria Ave., which was closed to the public as of 3 p.m. until further notice for all services, dinners and other programs. "All Souls takes our collective health and safety very seriously. We are committed to the CDC's (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) request to help #flattenthecurve of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic within our congregation and in the larger community. Our leadership is making each decision after careful discussion and consideration with health care and religious professionals."
All Souls will livestream its 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday services and is preparing member resources for at-home worship, as well as virtual meetings, classes, and conversations to keep members connected.
Meanwhile, Boston Avenue Methodist announced it would be closing its historic Art Deco building at 13th and Boston downtown at 5:30 p.m. Friday through at least April 14.
"We believe this is a time to remain calm, take reasonable precautions, and look to the guidance of the experts and the best available scientific information. This decision has been carefully considered, knowing that our responsibilities extend to the physical health, as well as spiritual health, of our community. We feel it is our responsibility to limit possible exposure not only to our own members but to any individual with whom our members may be in contact," said the Rev. David Wiggs. "It is important for us to keep in mind that social distancing does not mean separation from our community. With the scope of technologies available to us, we will remain a church that worships, prays, learns, and cares together."
Wiggs stressed the availability of Boston Avenue's "dispersed worship and digital faith community" in a variety of formats, including TV broadcast, livestream, Facebook Live streaming for both traditional and contemporary worship services, and both live and archived worship services on its YouTube channel.
One of the city's other largest churches called off Spring Break missions here locally, as well as to Tennessee, Kentucky, Jamaica and Guatemala for about 300 students.
"We have cancelled all of our Spring Break Mission trips and we are closely monitoring the situation for further changes," said Angie Brashears, director of communications at Asbury United Methodist Church, 6767 S. Mingo Road.
Churches that are not cancelling services, or at least not yet, are temporarily changing their practices and encouraging the elderly and sickly to forgo attendance.
The Diocese of Tulsa and Eastern Oklahoma announced Friday that it was suspending the distribution of wine, removing holy water from fonts, and discouraging any physical exchange during the sign of peace and hand-holding during prayers until further notice.
"As the Church instructs and charity urges us to do, those who are sick with a contagious disease or caring for someone who is sick are dispensed from their obligation to attend Mass. In addition, those who feel vulnerable to infections due to age, illnesses, or other reasonable factors may abstain from public participation in the Mass," the memo from the Diocese states. "In place of that, we encourage the faithful to meditate on the Scriptures, access televised or streamed celebrations of the Mass, and practice other devotions, keeping in their hearts the intentions of the Church, especially for those affected."
The pastor at Church of Saint Mary, a Catholic church at 1347 E. 49th Place, announced to his parishioners on Friday that they should take additional precautions in receiving Holy Communion.
"As you know, we have instituted flu protocol here for the last eight weeks; this includes no physical contact with people around you (outside of your household) and no chalices at communion," said the Rev. Jack Gleason, in a written statement. "In light of new concerns regarding the easy transmission of the COVID-19 virus (even while people are not showing symptoms) and the fact that we have members of our community who are at risk, we would ask that those who receive (communion wafers) directly on the tongue either receive in their hands, or wait until the end of communion and only receive from the priest. The priest will be in the center aisle distributing communion. Thank you for your willingness to accommodate the larger community."
The Park Church of Christ, 10600 E. 96th St., announced to its members on Friday that Bible classes this Sunday were cancelled, along with weekday extracurricular activities such as basketball.
Changes to worship services there are also being implemented, including "self-serve" communion packets and dismissal from the church's auditorium by individual sections, so members can maintain a safer distance from one another.
"If you do not feel well stay at home. You can always watch our service and you can give online. While we are not aware of any significant risk of coronavirus exposure at our campus, preventing the spread of illnesses like the flu and the coronavirus is something we take seriously. All of these things will help us keep The Park a safe place for everyone," read the notice e-mailed to members from church elders.
In a Facebook post, Deron Spoo, pastor at First Baptist Tulsa, said his church's Sunday morning worship services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. would remain unchanged, but he advised the sick and susceptible to avail themselves of webcasts and radio broadcasts instead of attending in person.
"If you are sick, stay at home. If you are in an at-risk category, it is OK to miss church for a week or two. If our state and local officials ask that public gatherings be suspended, we will do as asked," Spoo wrote. "Fortunately, we have the tools of webcasting our worship gatherings from our website, app, and Facebook live. Also, we broadcast our 11 a.m. worship gathering on 1170 AM."