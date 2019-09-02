A line of Jeeps boasting smiling, costumed passengers and blasting rock music rolled into Case Community Park in Sand Springs on Monday morning just as the pink sun was burning off a lingering fog.
The grass was wet with dew as the Jeepers Anonymous crew stepped out to prepare their “Stranger Things”-themed vessel for launch in Tulsa’s Great Raft Race, but from their rowdy demeanor one could hardly tell it was before 7 a.m. on a holiday.
Jon Schwebach, the president of the club, donned a sailor’s outfit as “Steve Harrington” as he explained the group's philanthropic roots.
The club garnered sponsors for its third float down river in the fifth annual event, he said, but they funded a cause greater than the race: Victims of the historic flooding in May.
The club’s rafting crew has a history of helping the community, Schwebach said, having supported another cause the past two years, but this year the flooding affected some of its own.
“The river took so much from these people,” Schwebach said.
Schwebach said one of the members affected, Chuck Graham, lost his house in the Town and Country neighborhood. Another crew member said Graham doesn’t like to ask for much, but his house was up to its roof in water.
Graham was in high spirits aboard the raft as “Jim Hopper,” bearing shaved legs from his costume’s short-shorts, and he said he was better off than others in his neighborhood. His house was insured, so he’s more focused on making sure others get the help they need, he said.
Schwebach said through sponsors, the club was able to give $450 each to five families affected by the floods.
“It’s not much,” he said. “But it helps.”
Similarly, Event Director Seth Erkenbeck said some of the money raised through this year's race benefited the parks the event depends on, both of which sustained damage in the floods. About $1,500 was donated to Case Community Park and River West Festival Park in Tulsa, Erkenbeck said.
The Jeepers Anonymous crew was first place in the competitive homemade raft category last year, and though they don’t actually compete against them, they named KKT Architects as their greatest motivator.
The corporate crew set the record last year for the fastest float downriver at about 1½ hours. Most rafts take anywhere from 2 to 5 hours to make it to the Finish Line Festival at River West.
Chris Hougland, a member of the KKT crew, said they opted this year to build a new raft that was “bigger and better” than but still similar to the design they won with in 2018.
The new “Mad Max”-themed vessel had eight seats for paddlers to turn two paddlewheels, one of which reached higher than 7 feet, and a fiberglass base instead of foam.
Hougland said he was a little worried the raft was going to be too heavy with necessities, like beer and water balloons, but he was hoping for success.
Rider Wanas Jasim said she woke up at 4:30 a.m. to get in costume as "Aunty Entity." July marked her first first year at the architecture firm, and she was recruited for the crew after she cheered on the team last year, she said.
Thousands were expected to visit the Finish Line Festival, and River West Festival Park opened at 10:30 a.m. to allow attendees to line the banks and await the arrival of the rafts.
Hundreds were present when the top finishers were announced at the main stage about noon.
In the competitive corporate category, KKT Architects claimed victory with a time of 1 hour and 28 minutes, and Jeepers Anonymous came in first in the homemade competitive category with a time about 20 minutes longer; 1 hour and 52 minutes.
The announcements were met with whoops and hollers, and members of the Jeepers Anonymous crew attributed their time to quick river flow and the consolidation of beer to one cooler.
While receiving a wooden paddle plaque on stage, Schwebach thanked Event Director Seth Erkenbeck for bringing the tradition of the race back to Tulsa.
The original raft race ran from 1973 to 1991, and at one point broke the state record for being the largest single-day event in state history with 600 rafts carrying 4,500 racers floating down the river while 150,000 people watched. Organizers eventually canceled the event because of a lack of participation.
Erkenbeck and a group of rafting enthusiasts brought the event back to life in 2015, and he said Monday 500-600 people were on the river on more than 125 rafts. He estimated about 10,000 people attended the free Finish Line Festival throughout the day.
