The first person who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Tulsa County has made a full recovery, according to a Facebook post from the Tulsa Health Department.
The man, a Tulsa County resident who had traveled to Italy, was announced as Oklahoma's first COVID-19 patient on March 6. Since then, he has tested negative for the virus twice, the Tulsa Health Department reported. Two negative tests is the standard indicator for recovery, according to the post.
After returning via Tulsa International Airport on Feb. 23, the man developed symptoms Feb. 29 and self-quarantined himself before tests were confirmed.
The news comes the same day the state announced a third case of COVID-19 in Oklahoma. The newest patient is a U.S. Air Force airman who had returned to Altus Air Force Base after being on leave in Seattle earlier this month.