OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to consider fired Oklahoma City Police Officer Daniel Holtzclaw’s complaints about his 2015 trial.
The refusal means his 18 convictions for rape and other sex crimes stand. Jurors in December 2015 convicted him of sexual offenses involving eight victims, and he is serving a 263-year prison sentence at an undisclosed location under an assumed name.
Holtzclaw, now 33, complained to justices in December that prosecutors should not have been allowed to have so many accusers testify against him at the same trial and that they misrepresented DNA evidence. He was accused of sexually assaulting 12 women and a then-17-year-old girl between December 2013 and June 2014 while a police officer and sometimes while on duty.
A trial over the civil cases filed against Holtzclaw and the city by some of his accusers is set to begin this summer in Oklahoma City federal court. He continues to deny the accusations.