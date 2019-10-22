Prosecutors have dismissed a fraud charge against the former head of the state agency that manages the $2.5 billion pension fund for municipal police officers in Oklahoma.
In exchange, Steven K. Snyder agreed never to work in state government again, to complete 200 hours of community service and to pay $5,867 in restitution to the Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System.
He also agreed to pay $1,000 to the state’s victims compensation fund, to give up 40 hours of annual leave on his final paycheck and not to sue the state over his termination.