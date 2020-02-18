Tulsa firefighters extinguished a fire on the roof of an abandoned downtown building Tuesday afternoon.
Firefighters at 2:54 p.m. were dispatched to the building at 823 E. 1st St., where smoke was reported coming from the roof.
An air-conditioning unit had reportedly caught fire. Firefighters reported the fire out at 3:15 p.m.
The building is located just inside the northeast corner of the Inner Dispersal Loop, just southwest of the Interstate 244-U.S. 75 interchange.
More details will be posted as they become available.