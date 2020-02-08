Beneath the massive stained glass, the clay tile roof and copper cross, the First Christian Church is celebrating 100 years as one of the cathedral district's cornerstones.
Dedicated Feb. 1, 1920, the church has gone through renovations and expanded beyond the original sanctuary. Before a 1966 sanctuary renovation, about 1,200 could fill its oak pews.
Church elder, choir member and self-described worker bee MaryAnn Hargrove said the congregation swelled to several thousand through the 1930s and 40s.
Hargrove, who has been a member for 42 years, said it's incredible to have put together a family reunion of sorts for those who have come through the church's doors.
"We want everybody to be able to not only remember, but celebrate what this sanctuary did for them in their lives and their families," Hargrove said. "There are many stories. I was married here, my father was buried here, whatever, but it has a lot of emotional attachments to people for 100 years.
"And in our world, a 100-year extension of anything is hard to find."
Beneath layers of renovations and changes through the last century, some of the original structure still exists. Built between 1917-1920, it was the congregation's third location on Boulder Avenue in downtown.
Apart from its physical marvels, the congregation has kept a vast collection of photos and records in its archive room, including the blueprints and dedication programs from 100 years ago.
The foyer still has the ornate plaster molds that line the ceiling, though they've long been removed in the sanctuary. Original oak spindles still line the stairwells, and the carpet that used to cover century-old marble has been removed.
High above, the stained glass window still has a functional crank system to open a hole in the roof. Back when a congregation of 1,200 or more would fill the sanctuary (with overflow in a separate chapel listening to the organ and sermons through the intercom), the building had primitive air conditioning. Small fans and open windows helped circulate cool air from the basement into the sanctuary and out through the roof.
Hargrove said through thousands of Sunday services, the building has stood the test of time.
"There are a lot of pieces of history in Tulsa that were built to last," Hargrove said. "That's not always the case anymore. ... I think to myself, having gone through bad weather recently as Oklahomans do, this sanctuary as big as it is and as old as it is, has been through, rain, hail and every kind of weather you could throw at it, and it has survived."