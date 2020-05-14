We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

First-time unemployment claims in Oklahoma declined 65% last week from the record-setting previous week.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 32,794 Oklahoma workers filed initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits during the week ending Saturday.

It was the second-fewest number of claims filed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The total was 61,091 fewer claims than were filed the prior week, during which a revised 93,885 Oklahoma workers filed for the first time for benefits.

To put the revised figure of 93,885 claims in perspective, the total is similar to the number of claims processed in Pennsylvania, which is more than three times more populous than Oklahoma and the eighth most of any state during the same week.

The Labor Department initially said the number of first-time claims for the week ending May 2 was 68,237 claims.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Oklahoma in mid-March, forcing government to order many businesses closed, nearly 385,000 workers in the state have filed for first-time unemployment benefits.

State officials have attributed some of the surge in claims during the week ending May 2 to the opening of a federal pandemic relief program aimed at contract workers and self-employed workers.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission last week processed 7,162 claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, an increase from the 2,124 PUA claims filed during the prior week.

Prior to the pandemic, the OESC typically processed about 1,500 to 2,000 first-time jobless claims during a week.

The pre-COVID-19 state record for initial unemployment claims was set in January 1991 when 9,778 claims were filed.

Meanwhile, state officials say fraudsters have also been working overtime to try to fool the unemployment system, filing thousands of false claims. The OESC estimated last week that nearly 6,500 fictitious claims had been filed with thousands more suspected.

