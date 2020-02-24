The first two floors of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa's parking garage have reopened after a forklift hit a column, causing officials to close the garage Sunday.
A Cherokee Nation Business spokesman said the first two floors of the garage were reopened Monday after an engineering inspection of the facility.
The upper three floors of the five-story garage will remain closed for an indefinite period as a safety precaution, he said.
The forklift hit a column near a ramp that may also have been damaged, the spokesman said. There were no injuries.
Additional inspections and repairs on the ramp may be needed until the garage can be completely reopened, he said.
The Hard Rock, located in Catoosa in Rogers County, is one of several gaming and entertainment venues operated by the Cherokee Nation.
