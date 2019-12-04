Neither wind nor snow, freezing cold nor gloom of night kept a Nebraska trout hatchery owner from making his appointed rounds in Oklahoma this week — but a little holiday timing glitch, a blizzard and pneumonia sure did.
Dec. 1, traditionally, is the day locals get the chance to dip a line in Veterans Park Pond at Jenks, but this year the fish finally arrived at about 8:15 a.m. on the third day of the month. The first trout hit the water from Bill Murray’s stocking tank truck about 9 a.m.
The first trout was caught about 9:05 a.m.
To say people anxiously awaited the salmonids would amount to a fisherman’s fib.
To say most people have no idea of the cost and effort it takes to bring about 1,000 trout to a passel of impatient Oklahoma anglers is a gross understatement.
The fish come from Murray’s Cedar Springs Hatchery, literally a mom-n-pop fish hatchery located in the village of Broadwater in western Nebraska, just shy of 700 miles from Jenks. On average, by weight, a decent sized trout in the 10- to 12-inch size range is a $5 fish upon delivery.
"That size fish is about a pound, so it works out to around $5 or $5.50," said Josh Johnston, Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation Northeast Region fisheries biologist.
Then he noted a fat trout about 18 inches long that an angler caught moments before.
"That's probably averaging in the $14, $15 range," he said.
At roughly 1 pound apiece, a six-fish daily limit for an angler is about $30 worth of fish.
Trout in Oklahoma fisheries are partly paid for with federal mitigation funds at the Lower Illinois River and Lower Mountain Fork River. The Jenks pond is funded by BankFirst with matching funds through the Wildlife Department. Trout will be stocked in the pond six times through the end of February, he said.
Murray raises the fish from male and female brood fish to stocking size and delivers them to several Midwestern states and to eight locations around Oklahoma — including Oklahoma City earlier on Tuesday morning.
The late Thanksgiving holiday complicated Murray's schedule this year, and then he came down with pneumonia and didn’t quite make it home for the holiday anyway. He was in the hospital while nearly 2 feet of snow hit western Nebraska and, then, 40-50 mph winds.
“We were without power for 30 hours,” Murray said. “I told my wife that on the bright side the weather is (bad) and I can’t go anywhere anyway ... all the roads in the Nebraska Panhandle were shut down.”
His raspy voice Tuesday hinted he’s still feeling some of the effects of that pneumonia.
"In all the time doing this, this is the first time I haven't had trout to everybody before they opened," he said with a shake of his head. "I think a lot of these guys aren't too happy with me."
Despite the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s attempts to spread the word, the popular and pricey “Close to Home” opportunity drew people anyway. About 20 lined up along the banks early Sunday.
Angler Dana Bardeaux said he stopped by for a look-see on Saturday and was back on Sunday. At sunrise Tuesday he cast a line but wondered what was up when he didn’t see any fish rising. The annual trout pond is something he enjoys year after year, he said.
“I’ve been waiting for the trout to get here,” he said. “I grew up out in California trout fishing. I fished the Sierras and out in to Utah and Idaho.”
George Beilke reeled in his third fish of the morning not 20 minutes into fishing time and the 75-year-old said he, too, had younger days in mind.
“I grew up in Upstate New York ... lived in a place where my neighbor, my best friend I grew up with, his family had 1,200 acres and so we had native streams with pools in them with brook trout, so that’s how we grew up.”
Traveling to other trout fisheries around the state is harder these days so he appreciates the close-to-home opportunity, he said.
“I can some down here and just fish for an hour or hour and a half and get one or two fish and that’s absolutely great,” he said.
Johnston said the cost for trout in the 1990s was something around 25 cents a fish or 25 cents a pair but as hatcheries closed and demand continued to climb, among other factors, the price climbed "exponentially."
The Wildlife Department awards the hatchery service through a contract bid process.
“Trout are not cheap. They are extremely expensive and that’s why we don’t put them just anywhere,” he said. “But we’re still doing it because as you can see it’s a gigantic draw to people, for these anglers in the winter, it gives people something to do in the winter and they love to catch trout.”