OKLAHOMA CITY — Four Democrats and one Republican entered their names in Oklahoma's March 3 presidential primary Wednesday, the final day of the three-day filing period for that contest.
None of the entries were a surprise, nor was the withdrawal of Democrat Kamala Harris, who ended her campaign on Tuesday.
Democrats filing Wednesday were:
•Colorado Sen. Michael Bennett, 55
•Author Marianne Williamson, 67
•Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, 45
•New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, 50.
The Republican entry is former U.S. Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois, a frequent conservative critic of President Donald Trump.
The 21 candidates to file and the 20 still in the contest are the most ever for Oklahoma's presidential primary, which began in 1988. The previous high was 19 in both the first primary in 2016.
Wednesday's activity leaves 14 Democrats, six Republicans and no Libertarians signed up for the Oklahoma primary. Candidates have until 5 p.m. Wednesday to withdraw.