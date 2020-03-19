State health officials reported six more flu deaths in during mid March, totaling 67 deaths for the season.
There have been 11 flu deaths in Tulsa County during the 2019-20 flu season, according to state health records. There have been 67 flu-related deaths statewide.
An additional 223 patients were also hospitalized for flu-related symptoms in the last reporting week. Since the start of the flu season in September, more than 3,000 people have been hospitalized because of the virus.
Influenza spreads annually, usually between October and May, through coughing, sneezing and close contact.
The flu strikes suddenly and can last several days, and the Health Department recommends the flu vaccine as the No. 1 defense against contracting the virus or lessening its symptoms. Symptoms vary by age but can include:
• Fever/chills
• Sore throat, cough
• Muscle aches, fatigue
• Headache, runny or stuffy nose
Symptoms can develop into more complex complications, such as pneumonia, bronchitis, or sinus and ear infections, and adversely affect those already suffering from a medical condition like heart or lung disease.