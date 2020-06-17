Out of work for three months because of the coronavirus, Michael Goodart was thrilled to hear the news.
“A Donald Trump rally and only 2½ hours away from my house,” said the traveling T-shirt vendor from Springfield, Missouri.
Goodart was on the road almost as soon as President Trump said last week he planned to resume his campaign rallies with a stop in Tulsa, now set for 7 p.m. Saturday at the BOK Center.
By last Friday morning, Goodart was ready for business at 66th Street and Memorial Drive on the lot of the old Macaroni Grill.
Customers sorted through an array of hats, flags, campaign buttons, commemorative coins, lanyards and even “Trump 20” socks.
Goodart’s best seller is a T-shirt featuring a large American flag and the words: “Trump 45 — Suck It Up Buttercup.”
Anticipation for a Trump rally is always high, and Goodart’s cash register has been ringing.
“I’ve had an overwhelming response from the people of Tulsa,” Goodart said. “I appreciate their business.”
But there was a hitch Wednesday. Tulsa police closed his location, saying he hadn’t purchased a city permit. And he was told the lot is registered for use by Macaroni Grill and not for any other purpose.
Goodart said he didn’t purchase a permit because he had already paid a fee to use the property and felt he was covered by whatever agreements the lease holder had with the city.
He planned to purchase a city permit and was looking for another lot along Memorial Drive late Wednesday.
While Trump supporters in Tulsa likely outweigh those of any other political persuasion, tensions are high for the visit amid pushback from the black community and fears over the potential for the continuing spread of the coronavirus.
Reaction to Goodart’s presence hasn’t been universally positive.
“I’ve been called a racist since I got here and a lot of other disgusting things. But it doesn’t affect me. I know people are people. I just wish we could be more civil to each other. Somebody actually stopped and talked to me and I applauded them for trying to have a conversation,” he said.
Since the 2016 presidential campaign, Goodart has been to dozens of Trump rallies in such faraway places as Manchester, New Hampshire; Billings, Montana; and Phoenix, Arizona. Last year alone, he put 90,000 miles on his Mercedes-Benz Sprinter.
A 40-year-old father of four, Goodart has a degree in political science and a passion for history. But in 2009, he was struggling as a real estate agent, working three part-time jobs, behind two mortgage payments and about to lose his home. That’s when he decided to take a big risk.
“Barack Obama had just won the (2008 presidential election) and the Tea Party and Glenn Beck’s 9-12 Project were just starting up,” he said.
“I used my mortgage payment to have 144 Gadsden flag T-shirts printed up. I sold out of them at a Tea Party rally in St. Louis and came home with orders for more, so I had more T-shirts printed and started going to more rallies and it kind of grew into a side business,” he said.
Why the Gadsden flag? Designed by Christopher Gadsden in 1775, the flag features the famous image of a coiled rattlesnake and the words: “Don’t tread on me.” It represented colonial resistance in the battle for independence from Britain.
“That flag has always meant a lot to me because of the history that is in it,” he said.
Goodart continued doing rallies through the 2012 presidential campaign between President Obama and Mitt Romney and eventually purchased his own screen-printing equipment in 2016 while working out of his garage.
He leased a 1,250-square-foot shop in May 2017 and purchased a 4,000-square-foot building last October.
Trump trails presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden in the polls, but he trailed Hillary Clinton in many of the same polls in 2016 before pulling a massive upset. Who’s going to win in November, Goodart was asked.
“I think it’s gonna be a lot like last time,” Goodart said. “I think Trump will win Florida and if he can hold onto Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, he’ll win.”
