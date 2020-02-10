The recently renamed Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa showed off its new look and new brand Monday, as officials kicked off a series of celebratory events planned for this week at system sites across northeastern Oklahoma.
“One Ascension” celebrations were also held Monday at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips in Bartlesville and Ascension St. John Owasso. Events are scheduled at other Ascension sites Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Speaking to a crowd that included hospital officials and employees at the Tulsa event, Jeff Nowlin, Ascension St. John CEO, said: “It is a very special day for our community here. ... Today, we celebrate the unified brand and the unified name Ascension, adding the name to our ministry here — Ascension St. John.”
St. John’s parent company Ascension is wrapping up a three-year national rebranding effort that includes unifying all of its hospitals under one name.
Nowlin added that the timing of the Tulsa celebration couldn’t be better, with the 100th anniversary coming up of St. John’s original groundbreaking, Feb. 20, 1920.
“The roots in this community are deep,” he said.
Nick Ragone, Ascension chief marketing and communications officer, told the crowd that they now stand “shoulder to shoulder” with 160,000 other Ascension associates nationwide.
“You might not see them every day. You might not think about your colleagues in Wichita, in Tennessee, in Michigan, Texas or Florida, but we are all now part of one Ascension. We are the front lines in our communities of caring for the poor and vulnerable,” Ragone said.
“Thank you for being the face of Catholic ministry for those we are privileged to serve,” he added. “Thank you for being on this Ascension journey with all of us.”
Bishop David Konderla of the Tulsa Catholic Diocese offered a blessing.
The event also highlighted an ongoing $25 million renovation at the medical center and other sites across the Ascension St. John system.
In an interview following the event Monday, Ragone said the nationwide rebranding effort should be finished by the fall.
“It's the largest rebrand ever in health care space, and we're really proud of that,” he said. “This was a complicated journey, we're a large system. It's gone incredibly smoothly.”
Of the benefits, Ragone added: “It will also give us a larger voice to advocate for those in need. When we go to Washington now we speak with one voice as Ascension and they listen to us, whether it's Medicaid expansion or controlling the drug-pricing or advocating for greater access to care.”
St. John Health System merged with Ascension in 2013.
Ascension is the largest Catholic and nonprofit health care provider in the country.
St. John began as a 50-bed hospital at 21st Street and Utica Avenue and grew to include six hospitals in northeastern Oklahoma, including Tulsa, Owasso, Broken Arrow, Sapulpa, Bartlesville and Nowata, along with various other services and facilities.
Ascension includes more than 2,600 sites in 20 states and the District of Columbia.
Maureen McGuire, executive vice president and chief mission integration officer for Ascension, told the Tulsa crowd, “This is a time for all of us to express thanks and to celebrate all that you do here at St. John Medical Center — all that you bring to the national ministry, for the sake of the mission that has been entrusted to all of us.”