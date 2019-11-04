Flooding is possible in parts of northeast Oklahoma as two to three inches of rain is expected Wednesday into Thursday, forecasters said.
A strong cold front will also cause high temperatures to plummet into the mid-40s by Thursday.
"The potential for locally heavy rainfall and flooding will be highest Wednesday night and into early Thursday," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"Rainfall amounts in the 2 to 3 inch range currently appear possible during this time frame.
"Some uncertainty remains in the details so continue to monitor future statements for updates," the weather service said.
"Those traveling on interstates 27, 30, 35, 40 (and) 44 should expect delays resulting from the heavy rain," the private forecasting company Accuweather said.
The Tulsa area forecast:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Increasing clouds, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 41. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 45. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. East wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. South wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Featured video
Take a peek inside the National Weather Center in Norman.
Read the story: Oklahoma Mesonet, the 'gold standard' of weather networks for the nation, turns 25: 'Every year we are finding new uses'