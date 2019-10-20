Severe storms with hail, damaging winds and a chance for tornadoes will develop Sunday night, forecasters said.
The storms should move through the Tulsa metro between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., and through southeast Oklahoma from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"These storms will quickly spread eastward while also increasing in coverage," forecasters said.
"Severe weather watches and warnings should be anticipated for portions of the area as the storms pass.
"Instability will initially be low, however conditions are likely to become somewhat more unstable through the overnight hours ahead of the advancing cold front. Additionally, low-level winds fields will strengthen considerably during the evening hours, with very strong low-level wind shear expected to develop across portions of eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas.
"Storms are likely to develop into one or more line segments and pose a risk of large hail and locally damaging winds. Also, the risk of tornadoes will exist, some of which may be quickly developing circulations along the thunderstorm line segments.
"The largest uncertainty remains the degree of instability which can be maintained overnight. Should conditions become unstable near the surface then the tornado potential could increase further. This would be most likely across portions of southeast Oklahoma into west central Arkansas.
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman has southeast Oklahoma in the "enhanced" risk category for severe weather and the Tulsa metro in the "slight" risk category.
"Locally heavy rainfall will also be a concern especially where storms track over the same areas. Storms will be moving fast so repeated storm paths will be needed to cause any flooding concerns," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
A strong cold front will push through the region overnight, bringing cooler temperatures and clear skies Monday through Wednesday, forecasters said.