Forecasters have downgraded a severe weather risk for Friday in Oklahoma.
"... some risk for damaging winds remains apparent, along with marginal hail. However, given the current trends in model solutions, the risk is being downgraded to 5% probability/(marginal) categorical (severe) risk at this time," the Storm Prediction Center in Norman said Wednesday.
The center has much of central and eastern Oklahoma in the "marginal" risk category for severe weather on Friday, the lowest on a five-tier scale.
The risk area includes the Tulsa, Oklahoma City and Dallas-Fort Worth metro areas.
Thanksgiving Day is expected to be chilly and wet, with a high of 43 degrees and a 90 percent chance of rain in the Tulsa area, forecasters said.
Parts of northeast Oklahoma will see 2 inches of rain or more between Thursday and Saturday, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"Strong low level winds ... could support a few marginally severe wind gusts Friday evening into the overnight hours as cluster of storms move across eastern Oklahoma," forecasters said.
"Depending on where the heavier precipitation occurs on Thursday, a few areas could see localized flooding given the widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain expected."
The rain is associated with two major storm systems affecting much of the country with winter storm warnings or winter weather advisories for many areas, including California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, western Kansas, and the upper Midwest.
"An extremely active weather pattern is in place across much of the U.S. with two large storm systems making weather headlines this week," the National Weather Service said.