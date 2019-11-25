Tulsa should expect a wet and chilly Thanksgiving Day followed by the unusual possibility of severe weather on Friday, forecasters said.
Rain is expected to move into the area after midnight Wednesday, with an 80% chance on Thursday and high temperatures in the upper- to mid-40s, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
On Friday, "Tornadoes will potentially be a concern along with large hail and damaging winds. If you've got travel plans ... among the many things that you'll be dealing with, you've got to be aware of the latest forecast, especially if you are traveling Friday into Friday night, or if you have family that is traveling," said Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations at the Storm Prediction Center in Norman.
The Storm Prediction Center issues severe thunderstorm and tornado watches for the entire country, and issues severe weather outlooks several times a day.
As of Monday, the center had much of central and eastern Oklahoma in a severe weather risk area on Friday, as well as north-central Texas and south-central Kansas.
The Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Wichita and Dallas-Fort Worth metro areas were in the at-risk area.
Bunting said forecasters will be able to refine the severe potential further as Friday approaches but that people should be aware of it and "certainly be prepared for watches and warnings" Friday.
"It's been a while since we've had a severe weather threat," he said. "We're not quite as tuned in as we have been in May or June."
In its outlook issued Monday, the SPC said that "by Friday afternoon, an axis of moderate instability is forecast to develop from the Texas Hill Country northward to near the Oklahoma-Kansas state line.
"Thunderstorms should develop along the dryline and move quickly northeastward across the southern Plains during the late afternoon and early evening.
"A severe threat appears probable with this activity. The strong deep-layer shear should support supercell (thunderstorm) development. A potential for all hazard types will exist with tornadoes, large hail and wind damage possible," the SPC said.
"You have to treat it like there were a threat of supercells in May," Bunting said.
Oklahoma has broken the record this year for the most tornadoes in a single calendar year with 146 — topping the previous record of 145 set in 1999.
While tornadoes in November are rare, they are not unheard of in the state.
The 10th deadliest tornado in state history hit the Oklahoma City suburb of Bethany on Nov. 19, 1930. It was rated an F4 on the Fujita scale, and killed 23 people and injured 150.
About 110 homes and 700 other buildings — or about a fourth of the town — were damaged or destroyed.
Since 1950, when tornado records started being kept, the state averages 1.6 tornadoes in November and 0.4 tornadoes in December.
The record number of tornadoes for November is 12 set in 1958 and the record for December is four, set in 1971, 1975 and 1982.
Featured video
Featured video
Take a peek inside the National Weather Center in Norman.
Read the story: Oklahoma Mesonet, the 'gold standard' of weather networks for the nation, turns 25: 'Every year we are finding new uses'