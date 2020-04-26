Isolated to scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday in eastern Oklahoma with flooding also a concern due to recent rains, forecasters said.

"All severe hazards may occur (Tuesday), with perhaps isolated very large hail possible across parts of central/eastern Oklahoma and north-central/northeast Texas," the Storm Prediction Center in Norman said.

Tulsa and the eastern half of the state is in the SPC's "slight" risk category for severe weather, the second-lowest on a five-tier scale.

"Isolated thunderstorms may be ongoing or steadily developing Monday morning. These storms are not expected to become severe," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"Additional storms may develop Monday night into Tuesday morning south of Interstate 40. A few of these storms could become strong to severe.

"A more focused time frame for widespread thunderstorms is expected to develop Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. Instability and winds aloft will both be sufficient to support severe storms ahead of an advancing cold front," forecasters said.

"Currently the primary hazards appear to be damaging winds with large hail potential during early stages of storm development. Additionally, locally heavy rainfall is likely. Soils remained saturated across much of the area and any further heavy rains will quickly raise flooding concerns."

Dry weather is expected to return Wednesday and continue through the remainder of the work week, forecasters said.

Featured video

Storm season is coming: Tornado facts, figures, tidbits and common myths about the deadly storms

Michael Dekker

918-581-8469

michael.dekker@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @michaeldekkerTW

Tags

Recommended for you