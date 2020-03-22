Storms with hail, wind damage and possibly tornadoes are possible Monday night in the Tulsa area, forecasters said.
"Thunderstorms associated with large hail, wind damage and perhaps a tornado or two, will be possible across parts of the southern and central Plains Monday into Monday night," according to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman.
Tulsa and Wichita, Kansas, are in the slight risk area, the second-lowest on a five-tier scale.
"Forecast instability and wind shear are supportive of at least a limited risk of severe weather, most likely in the form of large hail with elevated storms across northeast Oklahoma," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"Continue to monitor forecasts regarding severe weather potential for Monday night and for the later part of the week as well," forecasters said.