Tulsa should expect a wet and chilly Thanksgiving this year with an 80% chance of rain and highs in the mid-40s, forecasters said.
A strong upper level storm system will approach from the southwest midweek with precipitation chances increasing by Thanksgiving Day through the early part of the holiday weekend.
Locally heavy rainfall will be possible along with isolated thunderstorms. Widespread 2 to 3 inches of rainfall are forecast Wednesday through Saturday with locally higher amounts possible, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
The Tulsa area forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Monday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 45. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday night: Showers, mainly after midnight. Low around 37. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday: Showers. High near 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Thursday night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Friday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. West wind around 10 mph.