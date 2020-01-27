Travel could be affected Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with wintry precipitation expected, the National Weather Service said.
“Chances for wintry precipitation are increasing across portions of eastern Oklahoma and northwestern Arkansas, especially along and north of I-40, in association with the next significant storm system,” the weather service in Tulsa said Monday.
“Travel impacts will be possible Tuesday and Tuesday night. There are still several uncertainties with the storm on Tuesday. Stay tuned to future forecasts as we fine tune it with the latest information.”
The forecast was for rain Tuesday with a high near 41; rain and snow likely between midnight and 2 a.m.; then a slight chance of snow after 2 a.m. Wednesday. The chance of precipitation was 100%.
Northeast winds were expected at 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph Tuesday and north winds at the same speeds Tuesday night. The low Wednesday morning was forecast to be 29.
A total of 0.2 inches of snow was possible for the Tulsa metro area, with a half-inch possible in Bartlesville and an inch possible in the Miami, Oklahoma, area, forecasters said.
A warming trend is expected after Tuesday’s storm system exits the region, with highs expected in the 40s Wednesday and Thursday, the 50s Friday and Saturday and the mid-60s by Sunday, forecasters said.
Tulsa averages 2.7 inches of snow in January, 1.8 inches in February and 2.1 inches in March, according to the weather service.
