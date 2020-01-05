Weather conditions are expected to produce a very high risk for wildfires on Wednesday in the area, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"Dry conditions will continue across the area through the middle part of the upcoming work week. A more widespread fire danger is expected by Wednesday. Increased southerly winds with dry air in place will likely result in elevated fire spread rates for most of northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas," forecasters said.
Highs this week are expected in the 50s, above average for this time of year.
Wednesday's high is expected to be 57, with south winds of 10-20 mph and gusts to 40 mph, forecasters said.
Chances for thunderstorms will return by Thursday and continue into Friday as an upper system impacts the southern Plains.
"A wintry mix looks possible across portions of the region Friday night into Saturday morning as cold air works into the area behind the departing cold front."