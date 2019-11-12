OILTON — Former Oilton Mayor Patrick Leon Kennedy has begun serving a three-year deferred sentence after pleading guilty last month to orchestrating a kickback scheme involving two Oilton Public Works employees.
Creek County District Judge Kelly Hake ordered Kennedy to pay $1,800 in restitution and perform 24 hours of community service. Kennedy also was required to pay $500 in special assessment fees and $300 to the victims compensation fund.
A deferred sentence is a form of probation. Kennedy, 64, will be eligible to have his criminal record expunged if he completes the probation successfully.