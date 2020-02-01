A former publisher of the Oklahoma Eagle will be honored for a lifetime of achievement for his dedication to community leadership and service in civil rights.
The Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame will present Robert K. “Bob” Goodwin, former publisher of the Oklahoma Eagle, with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the Hall of Fame’s 50th anniversary gala in April.
Goodwin’s family has a long history in journalism, and he will be the fourth among them to be honored by the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame. In the 1980s, he stopped short of earning a doctorate to return to Tulsa and take over the newspaper.
“Now more than ever, we need to honor and appreciate the contributions of journalists and the important role they play in our country,” Joe Hight, director of the Hall of Fame and the Edith Kinney Gaylord Endowed Chair of Journalism Ethics at the University of Central Oklahoma. “Journalists have been and will be on the front line of protecting our First Amendment freedoms.”
During his tenure at the Eagle, Goodwin became an award-winning columnist and led the newspaper staff to receive state and national awards.
President George H.W. Bush later named Goodwin the executive director of the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities, a role Goodwin filled for two years, according to a news release.
Goodwin later joined Points of Light, an international nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to solving serious social problems through encouraging voluntary service.
More than 20 Oklahomans, some living and some deceased, will be honored at the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony at the organization’s 50th anniversary gala.
Ten journalists will be posthumously inducted into the Hall of Fame. Ten living journalists will also be inducted, and two people, one of whom is Goodwin, will be honored with Lifetime Achievement awards.
The 50th anniversary gala, scheduled for April 24, will feature NBC journalist Bob Dotson, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year, as a speaker; an appearance by “Will Rogers”; and a welcome from University of Central Oklahoma President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar. The event will be emceed by Mark Thomas, executive director of the Oklahoma Press Association, and Vance Harrison, president of the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters.
Included among the inductees from the Tulsa area are:
Andrew J. Smitherman (1883-1961):
Smitherman was an African-American press pioneer. He used his newspaper, the Tulsa Star, to urge his community members to arm themselves to protect their brethren from lynching in 1920. Because of the Tulsa Race Massacre in 1921, he fled to the East Coast, where he started the Buffalo Star.
John A. Ferguson Jr. (1925-2000):
Ferguson had a passion for sports and writing about sports stars, which he did for nearly 50 years. Those stars, who ranged from young athletes to internationally known athletes, were part of Fergy’s beat for the Tulsa World, for which he wrote “The Bullpen” column. He was a leader, bringing young Tulsa World staff writers along as they started their careers.
B.A. Bridgewater (1894-1964):
Bridgewater, a managing editor of the Tulsa World at the time, hired himself to be a sports editor, a position he held for 37 years, becoming well known for his “Tell the World” column. In 1959, Oklahoma State University bestowed its only Oklahoma Sports Writer award upon Bridgewater. In 1960, according to his obituary, OSU discontinued the award because “no one could follow Bridge.”
Scott Thompson:
Thompson was a longtime news anchor at KOTV, Channel 6, in Tulsa. He is widely known as the station’s “Oklahoma Traveler” for the long-running series that took him to every continent except Antarctica. He began his career at his hometown Illinois newspaper and worked at KRCG-TV in Jefferson City, Missouri. Thompson moved to Tulsa in 1987 and worked at KJRH, Channel 2, before joining KOTV. He has earned six national Edward R. Murrow Awards, eight regional Emmy Awards and the national Sigma Delta Chi Bronze Medallion for Public Service in Television Journalism.
Lori Fullbright:
Fullbright knew at 12 years old that she wanted to be a TV reporter. She began her career at stations in her home state of Missouri before moving to Tulsa to work for KOTV, where she has specialized in crime reporting for 27 years. She has reported nationally and internationally on Oklahomans, including American military personnel in Iraq, Bosnia and at sea. Civic work in crime prevention and promoting women’s issues has earned her many awards.