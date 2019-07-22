Vince Trinidad has a new job.
Trinidad, former executive director of the Tulsa Sports Commission, began working in the Tulsa County Parks Department two weeks ago.
He will succeed Parks Director Richard Bales when Bales retires in December.
“I love it. It’s a great atmosphere,” Trinidad said Monday of his new job. “Richard and the rest of the department have done an incredible job serving the citizens of Tulsa County.
“I’m looking forward to working with them and continuing on a lot of the great stuff he’s done.”
Bales, 67, has worked for the county 47 years, the last 30 of which he spent as parks director.
He said it’s time to move on.
“The Parks Department is in really, really good shape,” Bales said. “We’ve done some wonderful, wonderful things. But I think it’s a proper time in my life. … I want to do a couple of other things besides work all the time.”
Trinidad, 48, has spent much of his career in large event management, but his first job out of college was in the Tucson, Arizona, Parks and Recreation Department.
“I did everything I could,” Trinidad said. “I picked up garbage. I worked at the zoo. I had a recreation center that I oversaw with two staff people.”
Trinidad said the needs of the Tulsa County parks system are ever-changing and that he plans to continue immersing himself in it.
“As long as I have been in Tulsa, for about 5½, six years now, I have probably touched the tip of the iceberg on the things that we do have,” he said.
Among his immediate priorities will be the opening of the Chandler Park splash park and the continued improvements to O’Brien Park.
“So after Richard retires, the rest of us will still be working through that process and getting it open as quickly as possible,” Trinidad said. “But (we’ll) also take a look at the other facilities. We have to look at what type of improvements we can make to those.”
Trinidad will be paid $92,500 a year.
