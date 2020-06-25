OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police arrested four individuals involved with painting street murals near police headquarters on disorderly conduct complaints Wednesday.
According to video footage taken by Mia Hogsett, one of the arrested individuals, and provided by police, the small group had gone to police headquarters to make a police report against an officer.
When the group was told they could not come into the lobby due to COVID-19 concerns and to call 9-1-1 to make a report against an officer, police Capt. Larry Withrow said at a news conference that they became “verbally aggressive.”
All four were booked on disorderly conduct complaints, but Hogsett, 31, was also arrested on a complaint of planning to commit an act of violence. Police would not specify, but video footage showed Hogsett saying she would burn the police station down.
Greenwood Block Out
People drive down the street during a block party in the Greenwood District in Tulsa on Saturday. The party was in response to President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa.
Greenwood Block Out
Two children hold their fists in the air while standing out of a sunroof of their car during a block party in the Greenwood District in Tulsa on Saturday. The party was in response to President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa.
Greenwood Block Out
People sit under Interstate 244 during a block party in the Greenwood District in Tulsa on Saturday. The party was in response to President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa.
Greenwood Block Out
KJMM DJ Aubrey Shine dances with McKenzie McKnight, 3, both of Tulsa, during a block party in the Greenwood District in Tulsa on Saturday. The party was in response to President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa.
Greenwood Block Out
People dance during a block party in the Greenwood District in Tulsa on Saturday. The party was in response to President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa.
Greenwood Block Out
A woman takes a picture by the Tulsa Race Massacre Memorial during a block party in the Greenwood District in Tulsa on Saturday. The party was in response to President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa.
Greenwood Block Out
Flowers sit on the base of the Tulsa Race Massacre Memorial during a block party in the Greenwood District in Tulsa on Saturday. The party was in response to President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa.
Greenwood Block Out
People walk passed Vernon Chapel AME Church during a block party in the Greenwood District in Tulsa on Saturday. The party was in response to President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa.
Greenwood Block Out
Tommie McLauren of Tulsa drives passed Vernon Chapel AME Church during a block party in the Greenwood District in Tulsa on Saturday. The party was in response to President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa.
Greenwood Block Out
People dance during a block party in the Greenwood District in Tulsa on Saturday. The party was in response to President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa.
Greenwood Block Out
People drive down the street during a block party in the Greenwood District in Tulsa on Saturday. The party was in response to President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa.
