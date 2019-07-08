Free dental service

Free dentistry work is available Saturday at 360 Dental. Tulsa World file

A midtown dentist’s office will offer free dental care at an event Saturday.

360 Dental at 3101 S. Sheridan Road will provide free dental services from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its offices on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is in part to make sure those without dental insurance have access to dental care, according to a news release.

Cleanings and extractions will be provided from the team, which includes 360 Dental’s Larry Prince, Ross Riddel and area dentists including Chris Andrus from McAlester, Bret Anderson of Bixby and Joseph Willis of Bartlesville.

More than 100 medical conditions, including diabetes, Lou Gehrig’s disease and oral cancer among others, can first be detected through oral examinations, according to a news release.

For more information, call 918-551-7216 or go to FreeDentistryDay.org.

Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

