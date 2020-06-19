Correction: This story has been corrected to remove an incorrect location where free masks are being distributed. They're available at Reasor’s, Rib Crib or Catholic Charities in eastern Oklahoma. This story has been corrected.
Several local businesses are assisting public health officials to distribute 40,000 disposable masks to help stymie the transmission of COVID-19.
Masks will be available for free at Reasor's Foods, Rib Crib and Catholic Charities, according to a news release. Health officials recommend people wear face masks or cloth face coverings to prevent unknowingly transmitting the potentially deadly disease.
Health officials strongly encourage people to practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and wear a mask when out in public places.
"People without symptoms can unknowingly transmit the virus through respiratory droplets when they talk, cough, sneeze or laugh," Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart said. "Wearing a mask in public is important to protect those around you.”
Individuals can stop by any Reasor’s, Rib Crib or Eastern Oklahoma Catholic Charities locations to pick up a mask. For a complete list of locations, please visit saintfrancis.com/masks.