The Tulsa office of the American Red Cross and the University of Tulsa are offering free TU men's basketball tickets for Saturday's game to those who donate blood at the venue.
The blood drive will be held 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the Reynolds Center at TU, 11th Street and Harvard Avenue.
All those coming to give will receive two free tickets to the Austin Peay basketball game, which starts at 2 p.m.
“We’re excited to be partnering with the Red Cross to help save lives in our community,” said Derrick Gragg, TU vice president and athletics director.
“When we learned how difficult this time of year traditionally is for blood collection, we were happy to help in this important community outreach.”
This blood drive comes at a time when the Red Cross critically needs blood donors of all types.
A decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors are busy with holiday activities and travel.
However, medical treatments and emergencies that require blood don’t stop for the holidays, the agency said in a news release.
By giving blood, donors may give patients more time — and more holidays — with loved ones.
“We are grateful to TU’s Athletic Department for their commitment to the Red Cross and to helping to save lives,” said Jan Hale, Red Cross communications manager.
“With the holidays right around the corner, and fewer donations anticipated, this drive couldn’t come at a better time. Plus, two free tickets to the basketball game makes it a win for donors and patients.”
To make an appointment to donate blood at the TU blood drive, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device and use sponsor code utulsa.