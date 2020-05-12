We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Tulsa’s Fourth of July fireworks celebration has been postponed until Labor Day, River Parks Authority officials announced Tuesday.

River Parks Authority has worked with local sponsors since 1976 to put on the event. It is currently called the Folds of Honor Freedom Fest presented by QuikTrip.

Matt Meyer, executive director of River Parks, said there is no way to know whether social gatherings the size of Freedom Fest will be allowed in July.

“This is the sort of thing you can’t wait until July 3 to make the decision,” Meyer said. “We have got a lot of logistics involved and sponsors involved and that sort of thing.”

Mayor G.T. Bynum’s shelter-in-place order expired April 30. The next day the mayor issued an amended civil emergency order outlining the city’s plan for gradually reopening businesses and easing social distancing regulations.

The order keeps in place the restriction banning all events and gatherings of more than 10 people until at least Friday.

“With the city/county health department and the city needing to authorize the permit, we probably can’t get there by July 4,” Meyer said. “We’re hoping to get there by Labor Day weekend."

Freedom Fest draws thousands of people annually to River West Festival Park and Veterans Park for food, drink and entertainment. The fireworks are launched from the 21st Street Bridge, where they can be seen for miles in every direction.

Meyer said he was grateful for the support the city of Tulsa and Tulsa County have provided for the event over the years.

For updates on Freedom Fest planning, go to freedomfesttulsa.com.

