The waters from last spring's floods may have receded, but the need for assistance to those affected remains high, officials said Monday in announcing the formation of the Tulsa Area Disaster Recovery Fund.
“It is estimated that there remains $18 million of unmet needs ... that we must address," said Linda Johnston, co-chair of the Tulsa Area Long Term Recovery Committee. "The loss from this disaster was so vast that it warranted a Presidential Declaration and much of that loss still remains."
The committee was formed in 2015 after a tornado struck Sand Springs. Johnston, Tulsa County's social services director, and Tim Lovell, executive director of the Disaster Resilience Network, are co-chairs.
The Tulsa Area Disaster Recovery Fund, administered by the Tulsa Community Foundation, is accepting donations to assist people in Tulsa County, the city of Tulsa in Osage County and the city of Broken Arrow in Wagoner County affected by last spring's flooding.
“We have built a strong coalition of agencies and organizations like Catholic Charities, Restore Hope Ministries, and United Methodist Committee on Relief that are experts in long term recovery, but we need the resources to make that recovery take place,” said Lovell.
County Commissioner Karen Keith, in whose district most of the damage occurred, also encouraged contributions to the fund.
“There are approximately 99 children in the Sand Springs School District alone that remain homeless or living in subpar housing due to this disaster,” said Keith. “We hope that the philanthropic community will step up to help us get these children back into their homes, particularly now that winter and the holidays are upon us.”
Contributions can be made to the Tulsa Area Disaster Recovery Fund at the Tulsa Community Foundation web site, tulsacf.org