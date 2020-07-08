The Tulsa Police Department Foundation and a local media organization are raising money to benefit the families of two police officers who were shot, one fatally.
Tulsa police officers, foundation members and Cox Media Group staff collected donations throughout Wednesday at LaFortune Park, 5500 S. Yale Ave. The funds will go to support the families of Sgt. Craig Johnson, who was killed while on duty, and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, who is recovering in the hospital after being shot while on duty.
"For the families, obviously they're struggling emotionally and spiritually and physically," Tulsa Police Officer Jon Grafton said. "This little bit? Give a penny and it helps."
Grafton spent the hours before his shift Wednesday helping to collect donations. The money raised will go to Johnson's and Zarkeshan's families. Grafton said it will help see the families through some of the financial uncertainties in the wake of the shooting of both officers.
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said that efforts at LaFortune Park had raised $17,000 by 8 a.m. Wednesday. Collection efforts began just three hours earlier. Mayor G.T. Bynum said the effort raised more than $100,000 in about four hours.
Grafton and Franklin remarked on the outpouring of support and solidarity from the Tulsa community and community at large. Franklin said the fundraising efforts will support Johnson's family and Zarkeshan and his family through "long-standing financial impacts."
"This is just another way ... for people to give back to these officers who have given so much," Franklin said.
Zarkeshan and Johnson were shot early June 29 during a traffic stop in east Tulsa. Johnson, a 15-year veteran of the department, succumbed to his injuries June 30.
Authorities allege David Anthony Ware, 32, shot Johnson and Zarkeshan during a traffic stop. Ware allegedly refused to exit the vehicle when officers told him the vehicle would be towed due to owed taxes. A struggle ensued while the officers tried to remove Ware, and Ware allegedly pulled a handgun from under the driver's seat. He allegedly shot Zarkeshan and Johnson.
Donations can also be dropped off for the Johnson and Zarkeshan families at the Mingo Valley Division, 10122 E. 11th St.; the Gilcrease Division, 3436 N. Delaware Ave.; and the Riverside Division, 7515 Riverside Parkway.
Those with concerns about the pandemic who want to contribute can make "no-contact" donations, according to a social media post. Donations can also be made online directly to the TPD Foundation.
Johnson's public funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday at Victory Church in Tulsa. Masks will be provided for attendees. Zarkeshan is reportedly awake and communicating with his family in the hospital as of Tuesday.