The Tulsa Police Department Foundation and a local media organization are raising money to benefit the families of two police officers who were shot, one fatally.
TPD Foundation members, staff from radio station KRMG and others will collect donations throughout Wednesday at LaFortune Park, 5500 S. Yale Ave. The funds will go to support the families of Sgt. Craig Johnson, who was killed while on duty, and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, who is recovering in the hospital after being shot while on duty.
Donations can also be dropped off for the Johnson and Zarkeshan families at the Mingo Valley Division, 10122 E. 11th St.; the Gilcrease Division, 3436 N. Delaware Ave.; and the Riverside Division, 7515 Riverside Parkway.
Those with concerns about the pandemic who want to contribute can make "no-contact" donations, according to a social media post. Donations can also be made online directly to the TPD Foundation.
Zarkeshan and Johnson were shot early June 29 during a traffic stop in east Tulsa. Johnson, a 15-year veteran of the department, succumbed to his injuries June 30.
Johnson's public funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday at Victory Church in Tulsa. Masks will be provided for attendees. Zarkeshan is reportedly awake and communicating with his family in the hospital as of Tuesday.