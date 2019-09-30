Tulsa’s Gathering Place celebrated its one-year anniversary Monday by dedicating a time capsule and asking residents to help fill it up.
The capsule, to be buried on site at the park, 2650 S. John Williams Way East, will not be opened for 50 years until 2069.
Some items to go in it have already been selected, officials said, including a key to the city, a letter from Park Ambassador Ariana Reagor, and photos of the park.
But the public is invited to submit ideas for other objects to add.
The deadline is Oct. 15. Ideas may be submitted by email at timecapsule@gatheringplace.org.
The capsule will be buried later in the month, officials said.
Among other items already selected for the time capsule are a painting from Venezuela; moccasins and other items representing the life of an Osiyo family; and a Tulsa Public Schools annual report.
For the dedication Monday, Reagor and park Executive Director Tony Moore were joined by Gathering Place “Super Fan” Juan Miret; Nicole Powell, Tulsa Public Schools’ Teacher of the Year; and Dorcas Williams of the Greater Tulsa Indian Affairs Commission, each of whom placed items in the capsule.
The capsule, officials say, is intended to send a message of hope to a future generation of Tulsans and park visitors.
When Gathering Place opened in September 2018, it culminated three years of growing community anticipation. Since that time, the park has drawn national recognition and awards, including being named USA Today’s Best New Attraction of 2018 and one of Time Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places 2019.