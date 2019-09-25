The American Planning Association has named the Gathering Place one of the six great public spaces in America.
The association’s Great Places in America program recognizes the streets, neighborhoods and public spaces that exhibit great character, quality and planning and enrich communities.
“The public spaces recognized this year demonstrate the importance of planning in creating welcoming, multi-use spaces for the entire community to enjoy and come together,” said APA President Kurt Christiansen. “Gathering Place is a national example of how planning can help re-unite a community through a shared vision.”
Phase 1 of Gathering Place opened in September 2018.
The George Kaiser Family Foundation led the effort to build the park, donating $200 million, including $50 million in property. Other private donors in Tulsa contributed $200 million. The city spent $65 million on infrastructure in and around the park.
The park was designed by Michael Van Valkenburg Associates.