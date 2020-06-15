It had been four months since Alex Morton had been inside the Gathering Place.
Alex, 6, and his mother Tamara Morton went to the park Monday morning. It was the first day the park had reopened all but two attractions.
They wandered the meandering paths looking for swings; however, the zip line piqued Alex's attention. They had not been inside the park since February, and there was a line of other children at the zip line.
"We can wait in line," Alex said.
And he did.
The backdrop to Alex's patience was the sound of excited screams and shouts from other children in the park. One park employee remarked that it was a shame that the park had so many playgrounds and swing sets but children could not use them.
The Gathering Place shut down in mid-March to help stymie the transmission of COVID-19, and officials have been phasing the reopening the park.
Morton said they were taking "calculated risks" when getting out and away from home isolation. Though the park's buildings were open Monday, she said they would not go in.
"It's hard to know that you're doing is the right thing to keep your kid safe," Morton said.
This phase included the reopening of all remaining attractions and buildings with limited numbers of guests allowed in each area. Boat rentals, Vista at the Boathouse Restaurant and the Water Maze at Mist Mountain will remain temporarily closed.
However, the reopening came with an asterisk. Tulsa County is experiencing sustained and higher transmission of COVID-19, the disease that forced the park's shutdown in the first place. Gathering Place Executive Director Tony Moore said the re-opening cannot be taken for granted because of that.
Monday marked the highest day yet again for confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tulsa County. Health officials recorded 89 new cases. Most of the previous week was marked with still increasing transmission of the potentially deadly respiratory infection.
Tulsa County’s four-day average of new cases has more than doubled from its previous peak in April. The four-day average, as of Monday, was 70. The peak before this week was 31 on April 3-4.
That is difficult to reconcile. Time spent outdoors, among lush greenery, both vivid and pastel colored flowers and flowing water, can be restorative. It can help one cope with the ever pervasive pandemic.
Moore and officials at other local attractions are closely watching the progression of COVID-19 in the region.
"With the exception of maybe two attractions, the Gathering Place is open," Moore said. "But it's open with a respectful sense of social distancing."
The park's pathways are dotted with hand sanitizing stations. Park staff have complimentary masks for guests. Park staff will actively watch the crowd flow, congregation and the park's capacities to ensure areas do not become too crowded for social distancing.
"We're strongly recommending that face masks be worn," Moore said.
High-contact points, such as door handles, are sanitized every half hour, and staff perform a deep sanitization daily.
Gathering Place opened in September 2018 and drew nearly 3 million people in its first 12 months of operation, despite historic flooding that affected attendance during parts of 2019.
The park, which is in the business of social gathering, shuttered in mid-March. By May, much of the staff were furloughed.
"It's therapeutic for us and also for the kids," Moore said. "It was so cool this morning to see a lot of stroller moms coming in and happy kids who can't wait to get on swings and slides again."