Gathering Place will begin reopening May 25, park officials announced.
The first phase will include the reopening of all major pathways, lawns and trails, the skate park, and BMX track.
Amenities remaining closed include The Lodge, Boathouse, Adventure Playground and sports courts.
"The health and safety of Gathering Place staff, volunteers and guests is our top priority, and we will continue to closely follow the most recent recommendations from the CDC and the City of Tulsa," a news release states. "Thank you for exercising social distancing and wearing a mask while visiting."
Gathering Place opened in September 2018 and drew nearly 3 million people in its first 12 months of operation, despite historic flooding that affected attendance during parts of 2019.