The latest donation to the Gathering Place will help get children to the park and enhance their learning opportunities once they arrive.
The $1.25 million grant from the AEP Foundation will be used to transport low-income children to the park and assist teachers in creating curriculum for field trips there. It also will fund educational events for the community.
Peggy Simmons, president and chief operating officer of AEP-PSO, said the company’s decision to donate to the park’s programming is in keeping with its other community service work.
“I go out, as well as our engineers and other employees, and just talk about the importance of STEAM-related fields,” Simmons said. “We do a lot of those classroom visits (and) demonstrations. So it really was a direct alignment with some of those efforts and initiatives we were already doing.”
STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math.
The Gathering Place field trip curriculum will correspond with state academic standards and is intended to supplement students’ development in the classroom. Creative play, STEAM programming, reading activities and performances will be part of the curriculum.
Half of the five-year grant is dedicated to transportation, making it possible for as many as 15,000 students a year to take part in the education curriculum. Field trips will be available next spring.
“We value experiential learning,” Simmons said. “And the money is going to be used to allow access to improve literacy and STEAM skills for students in low-income areas in and around Tulsa.”
Tony Moore, executive director of the Gathering Place, said the grant will help the park further its mission to become a true educational resource for the entire community.
“With the funding from AEP Foundation, we can remove any financial barriers for schools in our area, allowing for all teachers and students to benefit from what Gathering Place has to offer through educational programming in a hands-on environment,” Moore said.
Public Service Company of Oklahoma is a unit of American Electric Power. The Tulsa-based company serves more than 550,000 customers across eastern and southwestern Oklahoma.
Phase one of the Gathering Place opened along Riverside Drive in September 2018.
The park was donated to the River Parks Authority by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, which gave $200 million, including $50 million worth of land.
The project has received more than $200 million in pledges from more than 80 corporate and community philanthropists, and the city of Tulsa contributed $65 million in park infrastructure and improvements to Riverside Drive.
