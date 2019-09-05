Tulsa's Gathering Place has been named the winner of another award.
The Urban Land Institute named the attraction among its 11 Global Awards for Excellence, "widely recognized as one of the development industry’s most prestigious awards programs," the organization said.
Gathering Place is among seven projects in the U.S., three in Asia, and one in Europe named to the 2019 awards.
Other winners included 1800 Arch St., Philadelphia; Cornell Tech campus framework plan and phase I site development, New York; International Market Place, Honolulu; Knowledge and Innovation Community, Shanghai, China; Guoco Tower, Singapore; and Moscow Street Program, Moscow.
The winners, the ULI said, "demonstrates a comprehensive level of quality and a forward-looking approach to development and design."
The winners were selected by an international jury made up of leading ULI members representing multidisciplinary real estate expertise, including finance, planning, development, design, and other professional services, it said.
“Given the diversity and quality of the finalist entries this year, the jury was faced with a significant challenge to narrow the field to the ultimate winners,” said jury chairman Jacinta McCann, global design advisor to AECOM, an engineering firm.
“In the end, the qualities that determined the winners included not only comprehensive design excellence, but also financing, programmatic innovation, sustainability, social equity, access and mobility enhancements, and local and regional economic stimulus. We were also pleased to see that a number of winning entries took advantage of optimizing transit-related infrastructure.”
The award is the latest in a string of accolades for Gathering Place, which will mark its one-year opening anniversary on Sunday.
Last month, Time Magazine announced the park was named one of the publication’s 100 World’s Greatest Places to experience in 2019.
Since opening, Gathering Place has also been named USA Today’s Best New Attraction and one of National Geographic’s 12 mind-bending playgrounds around the world.