Hundreds of Tulsans woke up before dawn Friday and shuffled through a light rain to see the Rickey Smiley Morning Show broadcast live from Gathering Place.
"This is a pretty big deal for us," said Tony Moore, executive director of Gathering Place.
The country's No. 1 hip-hop morning show came to celebrate the park's first anniversary, and though it ran from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., many hardcore fans arrived much earlier.
Moore said the earliest he heard was 12:45 a.m.
“It was crazy," Moore said. "We knew it would be a hit when folks started walking in to see the location so they would know how to get here before the day of the event."
Rickey Smiley, a nationally renowned comedian who hosts the show, "has a funny, disarming way of engaging people," Moore said, which is one of the reasons they wanted to bring him in to help celebrate the park's anniversary.
The Gathering Place is all about bringing people together, and Moore said that aligns with Smiley's ideals.
Attendee Clarence Williams, 59, said the show promotes cohesiveness among the older R&B generation and the younger hip-hop generation, and Smiley overall promotes a family-centered, "everybody love one another" vibe.
The event, in partnership with Perry Broadcasting, was originally planned to take place on the boathouse's overlook, but the overnight rain forced it partially inside.
Those not early enough to get a seat inside watched through glass panes and propped-open doors and listened to speakers set up outside, or watched the stage on a screen to the side.
With the way Smiley works the crowd, making sure to reach every corner, it was an intimate setting, Moore said, and a party.
From the whoops and hollers resounding throughout the park, one could not even tell it was before 7 a.m. on a Friday.
Clarence's daughter Allena Williams, 31, brought both her girls, Jordyn, 12, and Breyna, 2, to see Smiley before she had to go to work.
"I have been following his career, like, his whole life," she said, beaming.
Smiley called up those with birthdays soon to the stage, and both Jordyn and Breyna have birthdays this weekend, so Allena sent them up.
Smiley held Breyna as they danced on stage to the birthday tunes, drawing a collective "aw" from the crowd, and Allena showed him a picture she took with him at one of his shows in Dallas when she was pregnant with Breyna.
"When we heard he was coming to the Gathering Place, we could not miss it," she said. "He's so down to earth."
Breyna, who will turn 3, seemed pleased, as well.
"He's funny and he speaks in the microphone," she said.
Smiley cracked up other notable figures in the audience, including Oklahoma state Sen. Kevin Matthews and Tiffany Crutcher.
"We're just so fortunate that (Smiley) was able to come and bring a little laughter to the communities of Tulsa," Moore said.
The show was the last major event celebrating the park's anniversary, which was Sept. 8, but Moore said a 50-year time capsule will be coming soon.