People wanting to revel in the Gathering Place can be taken from expansive parking in downtown to the park for the low cost of free.
The only cost for using the new shuttle service, unveiled Friday, is getting to the downtown area. The service will shuttle people from three downtown locations: Fourth Street and Denver Avenue, Tulsa Community College Metro Campus, and Boston Avenue Methodist Church.
"Relax, leave the chauffeuring to us, and we'll give you curbside service," Gathering Place Executive Director Tony Moore said.
The shuttles will pick up people four times every hour from the three downtown locations. It will run every Friday from 4 p.m. to park close and 10 a.m. to park close on Saturdays and Sundays.
It will run every weekend through May. Shuttle hours will extend, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., for Tulsa's spring break, March 16-20. The shuttle service will operate daily during the summer.
"The provision of free transportation really is a significant milestone in ushering us into what is evolving to be a world-class destination right here in Tulsa," Moore said.
On Friday, one of the shuttle buses ferried passengers down Boston Avenue to 18th Street. From there, it traveled south through the renewed Riverside Drive to drop passengers off at Williams Lodge in the park.
At the pickup locations, Tulsa Community College and Boston Avenue Methodist Church opened parking spaces for use by park guests. The combined parking amount to about 1,000 spaces. Tulsa Transit set up three buses to be wrapped in Gathering Place decor.
About 3 million people explored the massive park during its first year open. The goal for the shuttle service, operated by Tulsa Transit Authority, is to increase the park's accessibility.
The announcement of a shuttle service came just weeks after crews began work on the Tulsa Children’s Museum, a 50,000-square-foot structure on the south side of the park. Part of that construction's expense was parking space at the 31st Street and Riverside park, Mayor G.T. Bynum said.
Bynum, when announcing the service Friday, related it to his experience as a parent at Disneyland.
"We learned an important thing, which is you don't just pull up to the front of Disneyland," Bynum said. "When you're going to a world-class attraction that brings people from all around the world to have an amazing experience, it helps to have a shuttle."
