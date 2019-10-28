Tulsa Children’s Museum and Gathering Place will hold a neighborhood open house Tuesday evening to provide information on the new museum and and where it will be located in phase two of the park.
The open house is from 5-6:30 p.m. in the activity space of the park’s ONEOK Boathouse.
The meeting is intended for residents of Maple Ridge, Travis Park and Brookside, west of Peoria between 31st and 36th streets.
“At the open house neighbors will get to see illustrations of what the exterior of the museum will look like, exhibits and how the museum and parking will fit on the site,” said Jeff Stava, executive director and trustee of Tulsa’s Gathering Place LLC. "Children’s Museum leadership, park operations and foundation staff will be available to show everyone the plans and answer questions.”
The museum will be built on the east side of Riverside Drive south of 31st Street as part of phase two of Gathering Place. The property is currently being used as a temporary parking area for Gathering Place.
Construction is expected to begin early next year. Planning for phase two of the park has yet to be completed.
Stava said Gathering Place has taken several steps to offset the loss of the 400 parking spaces in the temporary parking area.
“We’ve spent the past year working on near, mid- and long-term parking solutions in and around the park,” Stava said. “Through these efforts we increased the number of spaces between 600 and 700.”
Those steps include:
• Reconfiguring the temporary parking lot south of Crow Creek — on the east side of Riverside Drive — to increase capacity to 1,000 from 800.
• Creation of 600 new parking spaces just south of the 21st Street bridge that are accessible by park shuttle.
• 1,500 satellite parking spaces in and around Tulsa Community College’s downtown campus will come online in late February.
The Chidren’s Museum itself will have 175 parking spaces and be accessible by bus, which should more than accommodate the traffic at the facility, Stava said.
The parking lot will be surrounded by a berm that will be 4 to 8 feet high.
In order to build the Children’s Museum on the planned site, the Gathering Place must be granted a special exception to the zoning code by the city Board of Adjustment.
Property owners living near the park will be receiving a notice from the Indian Nations Council of Governments providing details of the Nov. 12 Board of Adjustment meeting.
“Josh Miller and I have walked the Travis Park and Crow Creek area neighborhoods near the proposed museum site talking to homeowners and leaving information and site layouts, we’ve also added this same information to area neighborhood social media pages, as well,” Stava said.
Anyone with concerns or questions can contact Stava or Miller. Stava can be reached at 918-591-2416 or email, jstava@tulsacf.org. Miller can be reached at 918-591-2426, or by email at josh@gkff.org.
Children’s Museum Executive Director Ray Vandever said Gathering Place has become a great place for engaging programming and experiences.
“The museum is excited for the opportunity to build within the park — where the museum will increase its impact on the children and families of the region with exhibits and experiences that will be unique to Tulsa,” Vandever said.