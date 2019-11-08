Two parks and two cities became one Friday at Gathering Place.
Officials from Oklahoma City's new Scissortail Park dedicated to Tulsa's grand green space an American Elm taken from a seedling of the Survivor Tree, the only tree to withstand the April 1995 bombing that killed 168 people at the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City.
"The entire state of Oklahoma was impacted by that awful bombing in Oklahoma City," said Tony Moore, executive director of Gathering Place. "To have a sign of resilience here that helps unify the city is so remarkable."
The first Survivor Tree planted in a community space in Tulsa, it stands on the north landbridge lawn, between ONEOK Boathouse and the River Park trail.
"It's a symbol of hope and resilience," Scissortail Park CEO Maureen Heffernan. "That resonates with people everywhere in this state.
"…That bombing was such a traumatic, searing event. This tree represents how you can survive those things. You can heal and hopefully you get stronger…You can try to make something good out of evil."
Earlier this year, Gathering Place donated to Scissortail Park a cottonwood tree, a homage to Gathering Place's Reading Tree, the oldest and largest cottonwood tree in the park.
"For us, the cottonwood tree represents education and reading and a little bit of our history at the Gathering Place," Moore said.
The 66.5-acre, first phase of the $465 million Gathering Place opened in September 2018.
The initial 36-acre phase of $132 million Scissortail Park opened in downtown Oklahoma City about 12 months later.
"We're living in such an incredible time in this country, really the world," Heffernan said. "The importance of urban parks is on the minds of all city planners. Every great city needs great parks. This Tulsa park is one of the finest in the whole world. It's just extraordinary. It's a marvel."
She said the green spaces were exemplary bookends.
"It just makes Oklahoma very progressive and very much at the forefront of having these extremely amazing parks to raise the quality of life for people and the quality of life for the cities. It's a wonderful time to be in Oklahoma…"